70th National Film Awards 2024: Swapnil Joshi's 'Vaalvi' Gets Best Marathi Movie Award

70th National Film Awards: The 70th National Film Awards have been announced. Every year the best films in all languages ​​are honored with National Awards. These awards are given by the President. Last year, the Marathi movie 'Ekda Kay Jhale', won the best Marathi movie award. This year the movie 'Vaalvi' has been selected for the best Marathi film. The movie 'Aankhi Ek Mohenjo Daro' has won the award in the Best Biographical Historical Compilation Film category.

This year's National Award has been announced for the movie 'Vaalvi' directed by Paresh Mokashi. Three Marathi films have won this year's National Award films. Along with 'Vaalvi', two more Marathi films have been announced with National Awards. The Marathi movie 'Murmurs of the Jungle ' has won the Best Documentary Film Award. The documentary 'Warsa' has also won a National Award.

Meanwhile, the movie 'Vaalvi' was released on January 13, 2023. The star cast of this movie was Swapnil Joshi, Shivani Surve, Anita Date, Subodh Bhave. This movie also earned well at the box office.