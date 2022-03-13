74th annual DGA Awards: Complete winners list

The 74th annual Directors Guild Awards were presented at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday night, with Jane Campion taking the Best Directing of a Feature Film Award for 'The Power of the Dog'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, at a ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow, Campion prevailed in the theatrical feature film category over Paul Thomas Anderson ('Licorice Pizza'), Kenneth Branagh ('Belfast'), Steven Spielberg ('West Side Story') and Denis Villeneuve ('Dune').

Maggie Gyllenhaal topped the First-Time Feature Award category with her debut 'The Lost Daughter', and Barry Jenkins ('The Underground Railroad'), Mark Mylod ('Succession'), Lucia Aniello ('Hacks') and Stanley Nelson ('Attica') were also among the key winners.

A complete list of the 74th annual DGA Awards winners follows-

1. Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film:

Jane Campion, 'The Power of the Dog' (Netflix) (WINNER)

Paul Thomas Anderson, 'Licorice Pizza' (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh, 'Belfast' (Focus Features)

Steven Spielberg, 'West Side Story' (20th Century Studios)

Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

2. Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature-Film Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal, 'The Lost Daughter' (Netflix) (WINNER)

Rebecca Hall, 'Passing' (Netflix)

Tatiana Huezo, 'Prayers for the Stolen' (Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' (Netflix)

Michael Sarnoski, 'Pig' (NEON)

Emma Seligman, 'Shiva Baby' (Utopia)

3. Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Mark Mylod Succession, 'All the Bells Say' (HBO) (WINNER)

Kevin Bray Succession, 'Retired Janitors of Idaho' (HBO)

Andrij Parekh Succession, 'What It Takes' (HBO)

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman Succession, 'Lion in the Meadow' (HBO)

Lorene Scafaria Succession, 'Too Much Birthday' (HBO)

4. Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello Hacks, 'There Is No Line' (HBO Max) (WINNER)

MJ Delaney Ted Lasso, 'No Weddings and a Funeral' (Apple TV+)

Erica Dunton Ted Lasso, 'Rainbow' (Apple TV+)

Sam Jones Ted Lasso, 'Beard After Hours' (Apple TV+)

Mike White The White Lotus, 'Mysterious Monkeys' (HBO)

5. Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Barry Jenkins 'The Underground Railroad' (Amazon) (WINNER)

Barry Levinson 'Dopesick', 'First Bottle' (Hulu)

Hiro Murai 'Station Eleven', 'Wheel of Fire' (HBO Max)

Danny Strong 'Dopesick', 'The People vs. Purdue Pharma' (Hulu)

Craig Zobel 'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)

6. Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports -- Regularly Scheduled Programming

Don Roy King 'Saturday Night Live', 'Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo' (NBC) (WINNER)

Paul G. Casey 'Real Time With Bill Maher', 'Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams' (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert', 'Episode 1105' (CBS)

David Paul Meyer 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah', 'Episode 26112' (Comedy Central)

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver', 'Episode 830 -- Season Finale' (HBO)

7. Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports -- Specials

Paul Dugdale Adele: One Night Only (CBS) (WINNER)

Ian Berger The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents, 'Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse -- Into the Magaverse' (Comedy Central)

Bo Burnham Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Stan Lathan Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Glenn P. Weiss The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

8. Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Adam Vetri Getaway Driver, 'Electric Shock' (Discovery Channel) (WINNER)

Joseph Guidry Full Bloom, 'Final Floral Face Off' (HBO Max)

Patrick McManus American Ninja Warrior, '1304: Qualifiers 4' (NBC)

Ramy Romany Making the Cut, 'Brand Statement' (Amazon)

Ben Simms Running Wild With Bear Grylls, 'Gina Carano in the Dolomites' (National Geographic Channel)

9. Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs

Smriti Mundhra 'Through Our Eyes', 'Shelter' (HBO Max) (WINNER)

James Bobin 'The Mysterious Benedict Society', 'A Bunch of Smart Orphans' (Disney+)

Phill Lewis 'Head of the Class', 'Three More Years' (HBO Max)

Jeff Wadlow 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?', 'The Tale of the Darkhouse' (Nickelodeon)

10. Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

Bradford Young (Serial Pictures x Somesuch) Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics -- 4Creative (WINNER)

Steve Ayson (MJZ) Anthem, Mattress Firm -- Droga5

Award Speech, Miller Lite -- DDB Chicago

Networking, Miller Lite -- DDB Chicago

Kathryn Bigelow (SMUGGLER) Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 -- Media Arts Lab

Ian Pons Jewell (RESET) ECG, Apple Watch -- Apple; Sleep, Apple Watch -- Apple; Time, Squarespace -- Squarespace; Your Mom's Short Ribs, Instacart -- Goodby Silverstein

Henry-Alex Rubin (SMUGGLER) Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise -- BBDO -- New York

11. Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Stanley Nelson 'Attica' (Showtime) (WINNER)

Jessica Kingdon 'Ascension' (Paramount+)

Raoul Peck 'Exterminate All the Brutes' (HBO)

Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective/Hulu)

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin 'The Rescue' (National Geographic)

Spike Lee was honoured with the DGA's lifetime achievement award for distinguished work in motion picture direction.

( With inputs from ANI )

