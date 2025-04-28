96-year-old puppeteer Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara conferred with Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], April 28 : The 96-year-old puppeteer Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for her contribution to the field of Art.

The government announced the Padma Awards on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

Shillekyathara has been a torchbearer for Togalu Gombeyaata (Leather) puppetry, the traditional shadow puppetry of Karnataka.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Famous Raagi and Shabad singer Bhai Harjinder Singh Ji also received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to the field of Art.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

American author and researcher known for his writing on Vedic culture and spirituality, Stephen Knapp receives Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to the field of Literature and Education.

Renowned Vedic scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is also honoured with the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu. He decided the auspicious time for Bhoomi Pujan and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions, which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March or April every year.

For the year 2025, the President has approved conferment of 139 Padma Awards including duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, and 13 Posthumous awardees.

