'A Fly On the Wall' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Filmmakers Nilesh Maniyar and Shonali Bose are all set to present their film 'A Fly On the Wall' at the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

The film has been selected for the Wide Angle Documentary Competition section, which highlights unique and inspiring cinematic documentary filmmaking voices from around the globe.

Speaking about their selection at Busan, Director Nilesh Maniyar, in a note shared by the film's team, said they wanted to tell the story form the lens of friendship between Chika and Shonali.

"Chika was a friend who gave more than he took. And what a life-altering impression he left on me in his last days. Hence it was only apt to tell his story via a lens of friendship that Chika and Shonali shared for 25 long years. With the premiere at Busan, we hope to further the conversation about the right to dignity in death, as in life," he said.

Shonali also expressed her excitement for presenting the film, saying she is honouted to premiere it at Busan.

"Fulfilling Chika's dying wish and shooting this film has been the hardest challenge of my filmmaking career. This film is my love letter to Chika and life. I am honoured to premiere it at Busan, a festival that values such deeply personal stories," she added.

The 29th Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 4 to October 13, 2024.

