A look at trailer of Sonam Kapoor's 'Blind'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Actor Sonam Kapoor's comeback 'Blind' will see her in a different role.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer.

Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' promises a perfect combination of suspense and drama, backed by an engrossing and nuanced storyline. The trailer gives the thrills and action in equal measure.

'Blind' is a story of a visually impaired resilient woman (played by Sonam) who becomes a key witness to a crime. In her efforts to trace the unusual turn of events and give testimony about the incident, she is forced to confront the killer on her own. Purab Kohli as the menacing antagonist delivers a powerful performance in this riveting tale of secrets and suspense, with an intriguing cast that adds exciting layers to the story.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuEYrqIAsaP/?hl=en

The film is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production. 'Blind' will be out on Jio Cinema on July 7.

Sonam last appeared in the film 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She has been a part of several big films like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Neerja', 'Players', 'Delhi-6', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Sanju', and 'Padman' among others.

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in London enjoying summer with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. And on August 20, they were blessed with a son.

"On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed," the couple posted.

