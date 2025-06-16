'A lot happened in life': Housefull 5 Director Tarun Mansukhani Talks About Break After Dostana

Tarun Mansukhani is one of the well known personality in Entertainment industry who is known for his amazing directorial skills. His directorial debut film Dostana did wonders on box-office which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. However after Dostana which got released in 2008 he vanished from the industry for long time. In 2019 he made a comeback with movie titled drive which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in main lead. Recently actor opened up about his long break. While talking to Just Too Filmy, Tarun revealed that he took a break because he went through an unpleasant and expensive divorce. He said, "A lot happened in life."

Tarun added, "I went through a divorce. It wasn't a pleasant one. It was an expensive one for me, and life just took its own turns. I was not in a bandwidth or headspace to make a film. What I knew at that point in time was that I am in debt, and I need to sort that out. I don't want to make a film because I will make money, or get paid for it. The moment I do that I know everything I do is tainted by that." Tarun got married to a girl named Karuna in 2005 and after nine-years of marriage the couple got separated. The filmmaker said he initially made films out of fear and debt, which made the work unenjoyable. After clearing his debts through other means, he returned to filmmaking with a fresh perspective.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

Tarun's latest directorial, Housefull 5, has earned Rs 154.25 crore in 10 days. However, with a reported budget of ₹225 crore, the film needs to maintain strong box office performance to be considered a hit.