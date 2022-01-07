Aadesh Srivastava's son Avitesh to make his debut with 'Sirf Ek Friday'

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actor Avitesh Srivastava, son of late music composer Aadesh Srivastava, is all set to star in 'Sirf Ek Friday' directed by Lloyd Baptista.

The film tells the story of a young guy played by Avitesh, who comes from an affluent background with a life that boasts of money, cars, parties and friends but decides to follow his deceased mother's unfulfilled dream of becoming a successful actor.

Talking about his break, Avitesh says: "It's such a huge honor and privilege for me to be a part of this film. I was deeply moved by the story. It hit home the very instant I read it. It's the kind of film that takes an actor through a personal journey of self exploration and that's so exciting for me. I can't wait to start shooting."

Revealing the reason behind Avitesh's casting in the film, the film's producer, Deepak Mukut says: "We wanted an unusual cast for a film of this nature. It's a poignant story and Avitesh's raw energy moved us. He has an easy screen presence.

"The film explores the behind the scenes of an artista¿s craft and what it takes to be a fine actor. It is a deep exploration of an actor's psyche and we know Lloyd will bring out the best to the screen."

Producer Mansi Bagla adds: "It is a heartwarming script and we wanted a new face for the film. Someone who comes with no screen baggage at all. Avitesh brought the innocence of the character beautifully in the screen test. The film talks about materialistic desire vis-a-vis human emotions in today's times."

'Sirf Ek Friday' is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.,& Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

