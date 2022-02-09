Aalisha Panwar, Rrahul Sudhir happy to shoot together for short film 'Ishqiyaat'

Mumbai, Feb 9 Actress Aalisha Panwar will be seen as a Kashmiri Muslim girl called Heer in her upcoming short film 'Ishqiyaat' and Rrahul Sudhir is playing the role of a young man named Kabir in this film. Both actors are excited to work together for the first time.

Aalisha Panwar says: "It was fantastic shooting 'Ishqiyaat' since it was the first time we both saw each other in a short film as a couple, and people adore our connection, which I want them to like even more. I am hopeful fans will love our 'jodi' as Kabir and Heer and our chemistry will work too."

Rrahul shares further about his working experience with Aalisha and adds: "It'll be a pleasure to work with Aalisha, and it'll be a fantastic learning opportunity. All of those emotions began to stream into my heart, and I felt at ease, calm, lovely, and tranquil about the whole thing."

The film has been directed by Prradip Khairwar and produced by Vikaas Gutgutia's FNP Media. The short film will be released on FNP Media YouTube channel on February 14.

