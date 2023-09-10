Aaliyah Kashyap wishes “Papa” Anurag Kashyap on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : As filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turns a year older today, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to her social media and wished her father on this day.

Taking to Instagram, Aaliyah shared a collage picture on her stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa @anuragkashyap10.”

The first picture is from Aaliyah’s engagement ceremony with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

In the picture, the father-daughter duo could be seen posing for the camera.

The second picture is a throwback image from Aaliyah’s childhood days in which little Aaliyah could be seen distracted with something as dad Anurag tries to talk to her.

Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel.

Earlier in August, Aaliyah and her fiance Shane Gregoire organised an engagement party that was attended by a number of celebrities. Alaya F, Suhana Khan, and many others graced the occasion.

Meanwhile, Anurag is currently getting a lot of praise for his performance in the released film ‘Haddi’.

In the film, Nawazuddin and Anurag in leading roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles, this hard-hitting noir revenge drama is directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Haddi is a crime vengeance drama and is currently streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor