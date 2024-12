Aamir Khan on ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Exit: This isnot the end but a step forward

Mumbai, Dec 18 The producers of “Laapataa Ladies," Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions, have expressed their reactions following the film's exit from the Oscars 2025 race.

As India’s official entry in the Best Foreign Feature Film category, Laapataa Ladies held high hopes but unfortunately did not make it to the top 15 shortlist. While the producers admitted to being disappointed by the outcome, they remain proud of the film’s journey and the recognition it garnered along the way.

In a statement, Aamir Khan Productions said, “Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film.”

“To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honor in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film. We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards. For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world. Thank you for being part of this journey,” the statement further read.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the shortlist of 15 films competing for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars. Unfortunately, India’s official submission, Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), did not make the cut.

Directed by Kiran Rao, the film had been unanimously chosen by the Film Federation of India (FFI) as the country’s entry, but its selection stirred debate. Many critics argued that Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light” would have been a more competitive choice for the prestigious category.

