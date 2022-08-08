Aamir Khan reveals he has not given up on his dream project Mahabharat

Aamir Khan is busy with the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, the film has been the talk of the town since it is Hindi adaptation of Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump. While this project has been 14 years in the making, another dream project that Khan wants to do is Mahabharat. For years, there have been rumours that he wanted to attempt the movie but there were reports stating that he may have put it on backburner. Now, he has spoken about why he hasn't yet kicked off Mahabharat.

“When you’re making Mahabharat, you’re not making a film, you’re doing a yagna. It’s not a film, it’s much deeper than that. So I’m not ready for that. I’m afraid to bring it out in the fore. Mahabharat will never let you down, you might let it down,” Aamir was quoted by Indian Express. The actor had previously told PTI that making ‘Mahabharat’ was a dream for him. Aamir had said, “It is a desire. The project is huge. It is a dream project for me. But if I decide today that I am making it, I will have to give 20 years to it. This is why I am scared, if I say yes and decide to make it, five years will go only in research and then to execute it.... the material is very exciting for me.”Helmed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ narrates the captivating journey of Laal's character from the age of 18 to 50. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni in pivotal roles and is slated to release on August 11.