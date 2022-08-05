Aamir Khan says he would like to fix 'Mela', 'Thugs Of Hindostan'

Mumbai, Aug 5 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan says that he would like to fix his films 'Mela' and 'Thugs Of Hindostan', which underperformed at the box-office, on 'Koffee With Karan'.

During the famous rapid fire round in the show, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Aamir, which of these films would he like to redo or fix.

He then gave the options: 'Mela', 'Mangal Panday' and 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.

To which, Aamir replied: "'Mela' and 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. Perhaps we did not achieve what we set out to. I would like to correct those two."

'Mela' released in 2000. It also stars Twinkle Khanna and Aamir's brother Faisal Khan. It tanked at the box-office.

On the other hand, 'Thugs Of Hindostan' released in 2018, was a period adventure film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

'Thugs Of Hindostan' was set during the period of Company rule in India, the film follows a small-time thug from Awadh, Firangi Mallah, who is sent by an East India Company official to infiltrate and counter a band of thugs.

In the episode, Aamir also shared his list of directors.

He said he wants to work with Rajamouli and Sooraj Barjatya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor