Aamir Khan's brother Faissal rejects Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 7, 2022 11:43 AM 2022-09-07T11:43:06+5:30 2022-09-07T11:43:38+5:30
Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal, was recently offered Bigg Boss 16. However, he has refused to participate in the reality show. Khan shared a video on his Instagram handle and through the video, he made an interesting revelation. Faissal revealed that he was offered the 16th edition of Bigg Boss 16. And at the same time, he was offered another TV show. While Faissal Khan rejected Bigg Boss 16, he didn't disclose much about another television show.
In the video that Faissal shared on his IG handle, he revealed that he was down with viral fever. However, he was doing fine after taking medicine. He also shared good news with his social media followers about two TV show offers."Aaj khushi ka din hai mere liye because I got two offers today. One was for Bigg Boss but I declined it. There was another offer for a TV serial. I am quite excited that people are thinking about me and considering me. I am happy. Please pray for me that I get some good work so I can try and entertain you all be it a web series or a film. Thank you, bye," he said. On the professional front, Faissal Khan, was last seen in a Kannada movie, Oppanda. Prior to that, he featured in Faactory.
