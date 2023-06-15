Aamir Khan's iconic film 'Lagaan' clocks 22 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Actor Aamir Khan's iconic film 'Lagaan' has turned 22.

Taking to Instagram, Aamir Khan Productions shared a post which they captioned, "A nostalgic throwback to 'Lagaan' as we celebrate its 22-year milestone, reliving the moments that made it an iconic part of the Indian cinema."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctgxj2TIKYD/?hl=en

The photos showcased glimpses from the movie's set.

Aamir Khan can be seen conversing with the director in one of the photos. In the other photos, we can also see actors Gracy Singh, Rachell Shelley, Aditya Lakhia, and Yashpal Sharma.

Soon after the production house shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

" One of the best movie LAGAAN. " a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, " Congrats 22 years complete lagaan movie is very fantastic movie."

A fan commented, "Classic movie like mughal e Azam and mother india."

'Lagaan', an iconic Bollywood film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was released in 2001. The movie is set in the late 19th century during the British colonial era in India.

The story of the movie revolves around a small village called Champaner, which is burdened by exorbitant taxes imposed by the British authorities.

The protagonist of the film is Bhuvan, played by Aamir Khan, a young and spirited villager who leads his fellow villagers in a unique challenge proposed by the British officer Captain Andrew Russell. In an attempt to alleviate the tax burden, Bhuvan and the villagers enter into a high-stakes game of cricket against the British team. If the villagers win, they would be exempted from paying taxes for the next three years, but if they lose, the tax burden would be tripled.

The movie follows the journey of Bhuvan and his team as they prepare for the cricket match, learning the game from scratch and overcoming various hurdles. The villagers, who are initially unfamiliar with cricket, go through rigorous training and develop their skills to compete against the seasoned British players.

'Lagaan' showcases the resilience, unity, and determination of the villagers as they challenge the British authorities and fight for their rights. The film also delves into themes of social stratification, injustice, and the power of collective action. It presents a stirring portrayal of the Indian independence struggle, using the game of cricket as a metaphorical battleground.

The film received critical acclaim and achieved both commercial success and international recognition. 'Lagaan' also won numerous awards in India and was highly appreciated for its performances, direction, music, and cinematography.

The weaves together elements of drama, romance, sports, and patriotism.

"Lagaan" continues to be regarded as a classic in Indian cinema and has left a lasting impact on viewers even today, for its powerful storytelling, memorable characters, and uplifting messages.

The language used was predominantly based on Awadhi, which is a dialect of Hindi spoken in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh, India. By blending Awadhi with standard Hindi, the filmmakers struck a balance between maintaining the cultural authenticity of the setting and making the film accessible to a larger audience.

"Lagaan" coincided with the release of another highly anticipated film, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha." The clash between these two films created significant buzz and excitement among audiences.

Despite the competition, 'Lagaan' achieved remarkable success. At the 47th Filmfare Awards, the film emerged as the most-awarded film of that year, winning a total of eight awards. These included Best Film, Best Director for Ashutosh Gowariker, and Best Actor for Aamir Khan, among others.

'Lagaan' went on to become a milestone in Indian cinema, solidifying its place as one of the most beloved and influential films of its time.

Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in the movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' also starring Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor