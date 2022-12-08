Aayush Sharma congratulates dad Anil Sharma for big win in Himachal elections: 'Legacy lives on'

Salman Khan's brother in law Aayush Sharma penned a congratulatory note for his father Anil Sharma after he won the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election from Congress seat representing Mandi. Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared a moment from Anil's winning rally as the newly elected MLA can be seen receiving love, cheers and garlands from the people. "Legacy lives on.. congratulations dad and thank you to all the voters of Mandi to keep faith in the family alive," he penned.

Aayush belongs to a legacy of political heritage. He is the grandson of former Telecom Minister Sukh Ram Sharma. The ex-Union Minister passed away in May 2022. Sharma’s family has been involved in politics for more than 50 years and have a very special place in Himachal politics. Aayush’s Anil Sharma father has continued the legacy and he has been elected as the MLA from Mandi constituency, with a majority. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat.