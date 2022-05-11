Aayush Sharma's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram passes away

Aayush Sharma's grandfather, Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma, passed away at the age of 94. The former Union Minister reportedly suffered a brain stroke. After his death, Aayush Sharma took to social media to pen an emotional note bidding his grandfather goodbye. The Antim actor shared a note on his Instagram handle, which read, "With a very heavy heart, I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you're gone, I know you'll always be with me, guiding me and looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace Dadaji, you will be missed. (sic)."

On May 10, Aayush Sharma had quashed rumours of his grandfather's death. "My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and is fighting back bravely. To all the reports and rumours, in this testing time for our entire family, I kindly request everyone to pray for his well-being and refrain from the media from paying heed to any false news. We would keep you updated and informed about his health at every step. Heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers," he wrote on Instagram after news of Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma's demise flooded social media. On the work front, Aayush Sharma was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Salman Khan.