"Ab to paisa bhi bhar diye hum...": Amitabh Bachchan's funny take to get back blue tick on Twitter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan never fails to entertain whether it is on-screen performance or on his social media posts. On Friday the 'Sholay' actor made a request for the restoration of the Twitter blue tick with a funny and somewhat sarcastic comment.

Bachchan's tweet, made in a dialect of eastern Uttar Pradesh, reflected his characteristic humour.

"T 4623 - Hey Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now I even paid...so put back the blue lotus (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?" Bachchan said.

T 4623 - e twitter bhiyaa ! sun rhe haiN ? ab to paisaa bhii bhr diye haiN hm ... to u jo niil kml [?] hot hai naa, hmaar naam ke aage, u to vaaps lgaay deN bhaiyaa , taaki log jaan jaayeN kii hm hii haiN - Amitabh Bachchan .. haath to jodd' liye rhe hm / ab kaa, godd'vaa jodd'e pdd'ii kaa ??— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, politicians CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among those who have for the present lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

Twitter has started following a pay model and many of high-profile users are losing verified blue ticks.

Earlier it was announced that the microblogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had verified before Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Orgzations plan, Variety reported.

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter had said in a post in March.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, compes and brands, news orgzations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

