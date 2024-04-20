Abhay Deol gets face painted for his upcoming 'Bun Tikki', says "this is getting out of hand"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : Abhay Deol, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bun Tikki', got his face painted for the film.

Taking to Instagram, Abhay treated fans with new update from his upcoming movie. He shared series of photos flaunting his makeup with goofy expressions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5-1CKMNG5c/?

Sharing the images, he wrote, "Face paint for my film, "Bun Tikki". This is getting out of hand!

The image captured Abhay with purple eyeshadow and cheekbones heavily contoured.

Recently, Abhay treated fans with a selfie featuring himself and crew at the back.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Last day last shot. Gonna miss this crew."

Earlier, Abhay shared a picture with his co-stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman along with a sweet note.

He recalled being an underconfident and bullied child.

The note read, "I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that's the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don't stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, @thezeenataman and @azmishabana18, pictured here along with my director @farazarifansari who is not a legend, (yet!)."

He added, "Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it's the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don't give that power away to anyone. Our film "Bun Tikki" is almost over, and like me, it's a little film that dares to dream big. So can you! Thank you @farazarifansari, for believing in me."

The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor