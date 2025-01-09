Abhay Deol, Manish Malhotra's 'Bun Tikki' premieres at Palm Springs Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : 'Bun Tikki' movie which stars actor Abhay Deol and produced by Manish Malhotra, had its world premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California.

The father-son drama set in Nainital, revolves around the bond between a single father and his seven-year-old son, Shanu. The premiere was attended by Abhay Deol, director Faraz Arif Ansari, and producer Manish Malhotra.

According to a press note shared by the film's team, Manish, at the screening said, "Bun Tikki is very special. The day I read the script, I decided, I am definitely making this film. For us, it's a film full of emotion and love. It's a very strong story about the acceptance of children by their parents, exactly as they are. I believe this thought process should be embraced by every parent, both in India and around the world. As a producer, I want to continue my journey of backing films like these."

Abhay, who is the lead actor in the film added, "I liked the script as soon as I read it. I judge a script when it jumps off the page. I loved the story, of course, but especially the mischief between the father and son. The theme of this film is acceptance and diversity. We live in a world so full of hate, and this film is about love and acceptance. I think we have much less of that in the world. I feel stories don't always need to have a message, but good stories always bring a message with them. It comes out naturally."

"The integrity with which Faraz (the director) wrote this really came through. The relationship this man has with his son, and how it shows his perspective the empathy that this film portrays really got to me more than anything else. He's not a bad guy; he just doesn't know how to deal with it because he himself is conditioned. The subject really got to me more than anything else," Abhay further said.

The film, produced by Jio Studios and Stage5 Productions, also features legendary actors Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman alongside Nushrratt Bharucha and Rohaan Preet Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor