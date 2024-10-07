Abhijeet Sawant Lost Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Title but Walked Away with Bigger Earnings Than Winner Suraj Chavan

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 was held yesterday, with Suraj Chavan from Baramati taking home the coveted title. Famous singer Abhijit Sawant secured the second position, while Nikki Tamboli and Dhananjay Powar finished in third and fourth positions, respectively. This season of Bigg Boss Marathi was completed in just 70 days. Suraj, the winner, received a prize of ₹14.60 lakh, an electric scooter, and a jewelry voucher worth ₹10 lakh. His total winnings amounted to ₹24.6 lakh. In addition to the prize money, Suraj earned ₹25,000 per week during his time in the house, bringing his total earnings from the show to ₹2.5 lakh.

Abhijit Sawant, who played a strong game throughout the season, earned a significant amount during his time on the show. Despite finishing second, he took home a gift voucher worth ₹1 lakh in the finale. Abhijit, who was paid ₹3.5 lakh per week by Bigg Boss, accumulated an impressive ₹35 lakh during his stay in the house. His total net worth is estimated to be between ₹1.2 crore and ₹8 crore. Outside of Bigg Boss, Abhijit also earns between ₹6 lakh and ₹8 lakh for each live performance.

Nikki Tamboli, the second runner-up, was the highest-paid contestant this season. She earned ₹3.75 lakh per week, accumulating a total of ₹37.50 lakh during the show. Abhijit Sawant, who gained immense popularity from winning Indian Idol, has continued to make a mark in reality TV, having also participated in shows like Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Asian Idol. Overall, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 proved to be a rewarding journey for its contestants, with each of them gaining substantial fame and earnings.