Singham Again Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Saves Kareena Kapoor Khan In Ramayan Style, Deepika Padukone Shines As Lady Cop (Watch Video)

The trailer for the highly anticipated film "Singham Again," starring Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepika Padukone, has been released. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it boasts one of the longest trailers in Bollywood history at 4 minutes and 58 seconds. The story draws inspiration from the Ramayana.

The trailer features stunning visual effects and a compelling plot that promises to keep the audience engaged. The story is based on the Ramayan Story where Kareena Kapoor Khan Character gets kidnapped and then Ajay Devgn who plays cop comes to save her. Deepika Padukone who plays the cop in film has attracted audience with her fighting sequence.

Rohit Shetty directed this movie also has many cameos including Akashay Kumar, Ranveer Singh. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in negative character for first time so fans are quite excited to see his return on screen. The much anticipated movie Singham Again is all set to release on Diwali.