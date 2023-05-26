Abhilash Thapliyal brings glimpse of Uttarakhand at Cannes red carpet

Cannes [France], May 26 : Actor Abhilash Thapliyal made his Cannes Film Festival debut in Uttarakhand's traditional attire.

As he walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 for his upcoming movie 'Kennedy' by Anurag Kashyap, Abhilash Thapliyal proudly carried a piece of his home state Uttarakhand to the French Riviera.

Along with his dapper designer wear, Abhilash wrapped an Aipan motif stole created by Minakriti: The Aipan Project from Uttarakhand. The motif has Magpies that are believed to be birds of joy. He finished the look with a sword brooch that depicts the valour of our people. The attire was designed by Sarab Khanijo and styled by Amandeep Kaur.

Sharing his experience, Abhilash said, "I am proud pahadi. It is a huge day in my life and I had to carry a slice of home with me. What can bring me closer to home than this Aipan motif? It is a sign of celebration for me. I am wearing an Aipan motif stole made by Minakriti: The Aipan Project from Uttarakhand., which hires local women to create this local art form. It is a big day and I wanted to carry a culture on the red carpet."

Abhilash walked the red carpet for Anurag Kaahyap's 'Kennedy', which also stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in pivotal roles and is set for a world premiere at the Midnight Screening section of the festival.

'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

Professionally, Abhilash is a radio jockey, film actor and TV host. He was seen as a host on the 'World Kabaddi League' and was also seen in TVF's Aspirants', 'Blurr', and 'Faadu' among others.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

