Abhimanyu, Shirley, Shilpa-starrer 'Nikamma' to release on June 17

Mumbai, March 31 Actors Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty's next film 'Nikamma' is set to hit the screens on June 17.

'Nikamma' is now all set to entertain the audience with its wholesome package of action, romance, and explosive entertainment on the silver screen. The film is from the director of the original 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi' Sabbir Khan.

Sabbir Khan says, "The whole team has been waiting very patiently for the times to be right for the world and I am just happy to see our film finally getting a theatrical release, which is what the film was conceived for."

"The fresh new pairing of Abhimanyu and Shirley will surprise everyone, with Shilpa in a totally different avatar. I hope that the audiences will show the same love for Abhi and Shirley as they had done for Tiger and Kriti in their debut 'Heropanti'."

Actress Shilpa Shetty added: "I am glad our film 'Nikamma' has a release date set and I cannot wait for audiences to see me in another avatar. As an actress, it is great to be back in the theatres after a hiatus of 15 years.

"It's the first film I said yes to after my sabbatical, and I was convinced by Sabbir's grasp on the craft and the unusual and exciting part he had to offer. Avni has been one of my most challenging roles yet, but also a part I enjoyed playing to the hilt. Can't wait for people to enjoy 'Nikamma' in the theatres."

Abhimanyu revealed that he is happy the film is getting a theatrical release.

"They say good things take time, I believe the same when it comes to 'Nikamma'. Working on this film has been an adventure. I'm glad we chose to wait for a theatrical release for it. 'Nikamma' is a total family entertainer that is best enjoyed in a community viewing experience of a theatre with popcorn and samosas."

Shirley has been waiting for this day to arrive and that she is elated and thankful for our makers to make this happen and at the right time.

'Nikamma' is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films.

