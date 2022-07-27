Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev to hoist Indian flag at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai, July 27 Actor Abhishek Bachchan and former Indian captain Kapil Dev will hoist the Indian tricolour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne(IFFM) to mark the 75th Independence day.

Abhishek, who will be there at IFFM as one of the key guests, says it is a huge honour for him to be invited to participate in the celebration of cinema.

"It gives me great honour to be a part of the 75th year celebrations of Indian Independence in Melbourne. It's a matter of pride for me to hoist the Indian National Flag in the iconic Federation Square. It's an event where Ind from all across Australia, from all different backgrounds, will come together to celebrate India at 75."

He adds: This is a mark of the friendship between Australia and India. To share this platform with Kapil Sir is momentous for me and the event is also a mark of the coming together of cinema and cricket, two things that have often united us Ind together."

Abhishek is looking forward to celebrating India, Ind and the spirit of our country amongst hundreds of people who will be in attendance to celebrate this moment and event.

IFFM festival director, Mitu Bhowmin Lange added: "India is completing 75 years of Independence and this event is a mark to celebrate this landmark moment. We are ecstatic to have Kapil Dev and Abhishek Bachchan jointly come together this year to do the honours of hoisting the Indian tricolour."

"It's a mark of the friendship that our country celebrates with Australia and with these two icons coming together is the perfect amalgamation of cinema and cricket."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor