Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s ‘Ghoomer’ title song out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Makers of the upcoming sports drama film 'Ghoomer' on Tuesday, unveiled the title song of the movie.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share the first song from his movie. He captioned the post, “Ghoom ghoom ghoom. Ghoomer ghoomein, #GhoomerTitleSong OUT NOW! #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August.”

The clip begins with a crowd chanting ‘Ghoomer’. The song portrayed Abhishek standing in a cricket stadium in the middle of the night.

The next segment of the video shows Saiyami Kher practising diligently.

In the video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen dancing in joy in the middle of the stadium.

Dipakshi Kalita and Altamash Faridi performed the title track, and Amit Trivedi composed the music. Kausar Munir wrote the lyrics.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared the trailer and wrote, “YEEEAAAAHHH YEEEAAAAH YEEEEAAAH WHOOOAAAHHH !!!!! Here’s a trailer that makes the heart and head spin. #GhoomerTrailer out now! #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August.”

Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher.

Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess.

The powerful performances of Abhishek and Saiyami shine through, delivering moments of heartache, determination, and hope. Director R. Balki's signature style seamlessly weaves their narratives, inviting viewers to embark on a transformative journey that challenges preconceived notions.

The trailer also featured a short glimpse of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18.

