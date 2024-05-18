Abhishek Bachchan to Shankar Mahadevan, celebs pay last respects to Ritesh Sidhwani's mother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar and is known for producing several hits, lost his mother Leelu Sidhwani yesterday.

She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where she breathed her last. The news left the Bollywood fraternity sad with several celebrities paying their respects.

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar Ali Fazal, Kritika Kamra, Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu were among Bollywood personalities to reach Sidhwani's residence to offer condolences.

Actor Vijay Varma, and Abhishek Bachchan reached the cremation ground for the funeral.

Saif Ali Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kriti Kharbanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Apoorva Mehta also attended the funeral.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and actors Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora, and her sister Amrita Arora were also seen arriving to pay their last respects.

Ritesh Sidhwani is a film producer. He is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. His first film as a producer, 'Dil Chahta Hai', won the National Award in 2001. Excel Entertainment now is one of the first major production companies. Their show Inside Edge (2017) was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, followed by Mirzapur (2018) and Made in Heaven (2019).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor