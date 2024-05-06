Housefull 5: Abhishek Bachchan Reunites with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, Says "Feels Like Returning Home"

All the four parts of Sajid Nadiadwala Housefull were hit and once again team is back to give us ultimate laughter dose with the fifth instalment. Actor Ritesh Deshmukh took X (Twitter) and announced this good news. He posted a still image from movie and quoted, "Housefull 5: we are back!!! My besties !!!".

Abhishek Bachchan who was part of the third installment says he is happy be back with team, it feels like returning home. Abhishek shared: "Housefull is one of my favorite comedy franchises, and coming back feels like returning home. It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors, Akshay and Riteish."

"I'm also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I’m really looking forward to working with him again after 'Dostana'. This is going to be a lot of fun," he said. Producer Sajid announced Abhishek's return. Filming is scheduled to start in the UK from August 2024.

Sajid added: "I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the 'Housefull' franchise. His dedication, comic timing, and sincerity will only elevate our film." 'Housefull 5' is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie is slated to release on June 6.