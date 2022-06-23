Abir Chatterjee on 'Avrodh 2': My character is a combination of brain and brawn

Mumbai, June 23 Popular Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee who is making his Hindi debut with 'Avrodh 2' shares how his character in the show is multi-dimensional.

Abir is narrating the character of an Indian Army officer named Pradeep Bhattacharya in the show.

Sharing more insight to his character, Abur told : "From the time I read the synopsis of my character I knew I am signing up for something challenging that was exciting too. Pradeep is an Army officer as well as the income tax officer of the international taxation department. So on one hand, being an army man, physically very strong, and a tax officer, he has a sharp mind for numbers, calculation and everything that duty demands.

"Since the attack is to happen on the finance of the country, he is going to do everything it takes intelligently to save his country. So my character is a combination of brain and brawn!"

Though this is the first time Abir worked in a Hindi language web series, he is a prominent name in the Bengali film industry and won several critical appreciations for his acting skill.

However, the actor shared that entering a new set-up with 'Avrodh 2' where he knew no one personally, be it actors, directors, or technic, initially made him a little nervous.

He said, "You know when we started the project, we were just recovering from the first wave of Covid-19. So for me, it was a new hope after a lockdown and sitting home under such a tense situation that the world was going through. But every meeting, narration, and workshop with other actors happened over Zoom video calls. So finally when I meet our team face-to-face I was very conscious. On-screen I had to interact with my co-actors as if I know them for ages whereas in reality, I was meeting them for the first time."

"It was my debut in Hindi, such a huge show...honestly, I went through a lot of un-learning as well. I was not carrying my success and stardom on the set on 'Avrodh 2'. Somewhere I rather felt more responsible to represent my Bengali film industry with my good work and high level of professionalism, through my work," added the '

The show is based on the first chapter 'We Don't Really Know Fear' of Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor's celebrated book 'India's Most Fearless'.

'Avrodh 2' is directed by Raj Acharya and produced by Applause Entertainment - featuring Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Suri, amongst others.

The show releases on SonyLIV on June 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor