Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal in critical condition, put on ventilator support

Fashion designer Rohit Bal is fighting for his life in Medanta Hospital in Delhi NCR (Gurugram). The designer is in the ICU and has been put on the ventilator. Rohit has reportedly been in and out of rehab and hospitals for alcohol abuse and consequent health problems. In November last year, Bal was admitted to Medanta Hospital in a critical condition and was visited by old friend Arjun Rampal, as per reports.

Gudda is in very bad shape. He was almost dead in November. The doctors had to flush out alcohol and sleeping pills from his system when his friends took him to the hospital," a close friend of Rohit Bal told HT City in an interview around 6-7 months ago. Bal had undergone an emergency angioplasty when he suffered a heart attack in February 2010. He won the 'Designer of the Year' award at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006. He has also won 'Designer of the Year' at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001. He was awarded as the Lakme Grand Finale Designer for 2012.Bal has also designed costumes for the popular Indian game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.