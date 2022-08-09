Achievements@75 - India as Entertainment  Powerhouse

Seven short films, each featuring a woman changemaker, to be launched as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Netflix have collaborated to launch a series of short films on seven-inspiring women, to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of India’s Independence.The short films were released by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who said the initiative aims to bring inspiring stories to light. These films will cover diverse themes such as women’s empowerment, the environment, and sustainable development, according to the Ministry’s press release.“Netflix will produce 25 to 30 two-minute short films for the ministry, which will be shared on social media platforms and telecast on the Doordarshan network,” Thakur said in a press conference. He also nudged Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix, to increase the number of short films to 75, citing the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.The Ministry will organise training programmes on post-production, VFX, animation, and music production for filmmakers to create inspiring content under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the report said.

