Acting is all About “Transformation” and “Living the Role”: Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Her Filmi Journey

Pooja Hegde has steadily redefined her place in Indian cinema with her diverse roles and remarkable adaptability. Beginning her career with the role of a village girl in Mohenjo Daro, she quickly demonstrated her ability to take on unconventional characters. Over time, she has evolved into a versatile performer, blending grace with dynamic acting skills.

Her career saw a significant transformation when director Karthik Subbaraj cast her in Retro, showcasing her in a completely new light. Known for his bold storytelling, Subbaraj's vision helped highlight Pooja’s range. Her versatility is a result of deliberate choices and a drive to challenge herself as an artist. Whether playing a romantic lead, a fiercely independent woman, or a dazzling diva, Pooja leaves an indelible mark in every role.

Speaking about her journey, Pooja shares, “For me, acting has always been about transformation. I want to push boundaries and challenge myself with every role. It’s not just about looking the part but living it in every frame. I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way, and I can’t wait to explore even more diverse roles.” On the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Deva. in which Shahid Kapoor plays the main lead, has announced its release date. The film will arrive in theaters on January 31st, 2025, marking her first movie release this year. The action-thriller is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like ‘Salute,’ and is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh Bansal. Pavail Gulati also features in it. Pooja Hegde is hoping to score a massive hit with this film.

