Actor Ameesha Patel pleads not guilty in cheque bounce case

Actor Ameesha Patel appeared before the civil court in Ranchi on Monday in connection with a case of financial fraud against her.Patel appeared before the court of senior division judge DN Shukla and pleaded not guilty in the case.The case dates back to 2018 when a Jharkhand-based film producer, Ajay Kumar Singh, filed a case of fraud against the actor after a cheque from her bounced.

According to his complaint, the actress and her partner borrowed a sum of Rs 2.5 crore from him for the making and publicity of a film called 'Desi Magic'. However, despite multiple delays and excuses, Ameesha Patel failed to repay the loan. The agreement was that the money, along with interest, would be returned upon completion of the film. In October 2018, Ameesha Patel handed over two cheques, one for Rs 2.5 crore and the other for Rs 50 lakh, to the complainant's company. Unfortunately, both cheques bounced, leading to an official complaint being lodged against her at Argora Police Station in Ranchi.

Initially, Ameesha Patel and her lawyer did not appear before the court despite being summoned. Subsequently, a warrant was issued against her on April 6. She finally appeared before the Ranchi court on June 17, furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 and being granted conditional bail.The court of judicial magistrate D N Shukla ordered her to appear again on June 21, but she failed to do so, citing unavoidable reasons.The court proceedings have brought attention to Ameesha Patel's legal troubles, putting a spotlight on the accusations of fraud and cheque bounce against her. Ameesha Patel has appeared in popular films like 'Kaho Na Pyar Hai' and 'Gadar'.