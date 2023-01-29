Actor Annu Kapoor discharged from Delhi hospital

Film actor Annu Kapoor, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here after he complained of chest pain four days ago, was discharged on Sunday, doctors said.He was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of January 26. According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), Kapoor complained of chest discomfort and he has been discharged Sunday.

He underwent treatment under a cardiology team comprising Dr J P S Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal, the hospital said in a statement. According to Dr Jain, co-director of cath lab and head of the unit, under whom the actor was admitted, "Kapoor was discharged today in a stable condition."

Annu Kapoor is known name in the industry. He is most popular for hosting the musical program Antakshari in the late 90s. He made his Bollywood debut much before making a mark in TV. His character roles in Mr India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1990), Ghayal (1990), Hum (1991) and Darr (1993) earned him much love and fame. One of his roles that is best remembered is Dr Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor (2012). His last film appearance was in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre, which was released in 2021.