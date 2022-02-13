Actor Bharath signs up for Telugu film after a decade

Chennai, Feb 13 Actor Bharath, who has delivered a few critically acclaimed hits in Tamil, is now working on a Telugu film after almost a decade.

The actor took to Instagram to make the announcement.

He said, "New beginnings!! Super excited about this one. Doing my straight Telugu venture after more than a decade. Brilliant production house and team. Can't ask for more. Watch out for this space!!"

The film, tentatively titled 'Production Number 14', is being produced by Bhavya Creations and will feature actor Sudheer Babu.

Sources say the film is an action thriller that will also feature actor Srikanth apart from Bharath and Sudheer Babu.

The film began with a pooja on Saturday and sources say that shooting will start soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor