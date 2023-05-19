Actor Bhumi Pednekar opens up about taking risks in career

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about how challenging roles pushed her as an actor.

"I hope I always have the determination and confidence to take on challenging roles that push me as an actor on screen. I am always drawn to the new, the fresh and the disruptive and every validation and every award of my career has solidified my belief that I should chase excellence. I have been hugely fortunate that audiences and critics have equally loved my performances. Their love and encouragement has helped me choose disruption over safe bets," she said.

She added, "I do not think I would be anyone today without taking risks. It is who I am as an artiste and has become my identity and I love it. The idea to be disruptive did not really happen by chance. I always wanted to do something different, off the beaten path and have a lasting impact as an actor on the minds of people. From my first film to every film that I sign now, I first look for what is new in the script. I have always focussed on choosing great content and I'm lucky that the filmmakers have chosen me to helm their visionary projects."

In a career spanning seven years, Bhumi has featured in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do and Bala.

