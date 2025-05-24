Actor Mukul Dev's brother Rahul Dev shares official statement on his death

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Actor-model Mukul Dev on Friday breathed his last at the age of 54 in Delhi.

The circumstances surrounding his death, including the cause, are yet to be ascertained.

On Saturday, his brother and actor Rahul Dev took to Instagram and shared an official statement, mourning Mukul's demise.

He also informed that Mukul's cremation will be held today (Saturday evening) at Dayanand Mukti Dham in Delhi.

"Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night..He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for cremation at 5 PM," Rahul's post read.

Mukul Dev featured in several television shows such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others. He also worked in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His last film is 'Son of Sardaar 2', which has not been released yet.

Following the news of his death, tributes began pouring in from across the entertainment industry.

Vindu Dara Singh, a close friend of Mukul and 'Son of Sardaar 2' co-star, paid an emotional tribute to the late actor.

Taking to X, Vindu, "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!"

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also paid his heartfelt condolences. Sharing a black and white photo of Mukul, he prayed for strength for his family.

