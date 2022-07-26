Actor Paul Sorvino of Goodfellas fame passes away

Veteran actor Paul Sorvino, popular for his role in Martin Scorsese's gangster epic "Goodfellas" and the father of Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, has died. He was 83. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sorvino died on Monday of natural causes. "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," his wife, Dee Dee said.

Mira took to Twitter to pay tributes to her father. "My heart is rent asunder — a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend," she wrote.Publicist Roger Neal said Sorvino died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.The actor, who made his debut with Carl Reiner's "Where's Poppa?" in 1970, starred in films such as "The Gambler", "The Brink’s Job", "The Firm", "Nixon", "Romeo and Juliet", and "The Cooler" in his career spanning 50 years.His on-screen partnership with actor-director Warren Beatty was especially of note as they collaborated on films such as "Reds", "Dick Tracy", "Bulworth" and "Rules Don't Apply".Sorvino also starred in one season of the NBC series "Law & Order", on which he played the role of Detective Phil Cerretta, the partner of Detective Mike Logan (Chris Noth).