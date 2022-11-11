Actor Ramarajan, music director Ilaiyaraaja collaborate after 23 years

Chennai, Nov 11 Music director Ilaiyaraaja is to score music for actor Ramarajan's comeback film, 'Saamaniyan'.

Both Ramarajan and Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja have together delivered some of the most iconic blockbusters in Tamil cinema. In fact, Ilaiyaraaja is considered by many to be one of the prime reasons why Ramarajan's films emerged successful.

Ramarajan, who left cinema for an active political career, has now chosen to make a comeback with director R Rahesh's film 'Saamaniyan'.

What is interesting is that the unit of 'Saamaniyan' has now roped in Ilaiyaraaja to score the music for their film. The development is significant as Ilaiyaraaja and Ramarajan will be working together after a gap of almost 23 years.

Sources say Ramarajan personally met music director Ilaiyaraaja and requested him to score music for this film. Ilaiyaraaja is believed to have instantly agreed to this request.

Shedding lights on this new collaboration, director R Rahesh said, "After completing the script of 'Saamaniyan', we realised that Ramarajan sir was the perfect choice for the lead character. The reason is that audiences and film lovers have always considered Ramarajan sir as an ideal representative of a 'common man' on the big screens.

"Now Maestro Ilaiyaraaja composing music for this movie has escalated the value of this movie. The audiences, especially the hardcore fans of Ramarajan, will have cause for celebration.

Importantly, well known cinematographer Ravi Varman has penned lyrics for a song in this film. Lyricist Sneghan too has written lyrics for a song."

Around 60 per cent of the film's shooting has been already completed. MS Bhaskar and Radharavi play the lead along with Ramarajan in this film.

The last time, both Ramarajan and Ilaiyaraaja worked together was in the movie 'Annan' that released in 1999.

'Saamaniyan' will have cinematography by Arul Selvan, editing by Ram Gopi and action sequences choreographed by Mirattal Selva.

The shooting of the second schedule will commence soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor