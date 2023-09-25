Actor Salman Khan rents out commercial property in Santacruz for Rs. 1 crore a month

Actor Salman Khan has rented out his commercial property located in Mumbai’s Santacruz for a duration of 60 months starting August, according to documents accessed through commercial real estate information provider Propstack.The sprawling property spread over 2,140.71 sq. metres has been rented to Landcraft Retail Pvt Ltd for deposit amount of Rs 5.4 crore. The property consists of lower Ground Floor, Ground Floor, First Floor and Second Floor.

The superstar will draw monthly rental of Rs 90 lakh rental in the first year. In second year, the rental will increase to Rs 1 crore. The amount is expected to increase by Rs 5 lakh in the subsequent years – Rs 1.05 crore for the third year, and Rs 1.10 crore and Rs 1.15 crore for fourth and fifth year respectively.The property is located in the Linking Road area in the western suburb. Linking Road is a reputed shopping district and has seen several notable commercial and retail deals.