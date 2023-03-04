Actor Sheezan Khan granted bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

A Maharashtra court on Saturday granted bail to actor Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The court has granted bail to Sheezan on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Khan was arrested for alleged abetment of Sharma’s suicide late last year and was lodged in jail under judicial custody.

Khan was in a relationship with 21-year-old Tunisha but had a break-up later.

Tunisha allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in the district. Khan was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by the television actress’ mother.