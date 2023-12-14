Actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack on sets

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening and underwent emergency angioplasty at Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area. His condition is stable and the hospital authorities said that he was doing fine.It is said that Shreyas Talpade collapsed after suffering a heart attack after he finished his shoot in Mumbai on Thursday. He was rushed to a hospital over complaints of uneasiness after shooting for 'Welcome To Jungle' on Thursday.

Talpade, 47, is an acclaimed actor in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He gained popularity for essaying the role of a specially-abled athlete in the 2005 film 'Iqbal', also starring Naseeruddin Shah. Shreyas Talpade rose to fame with Marathi TV shows and plays before his breakthrough with Iqbal. He has been a part of 47 films, including Dor, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns and Housefull 2, among others.