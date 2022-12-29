Actor Siddharth shares horrific details of his family's alleged harrassment at Airport

Actor Siddharth once again took to social media on Thursday, December 29 to share a detailed account of what transpired at the airport where his family was mistreated by security officials. In his post, the actor said that he was travelling with three elders, two children and a few adults when the CISF official checked their IDs and began behaving rudely with them.

The next individual shouted at us asking ‘Hindi Samajhte Ho na?’ (Do you understand Hindi?). And before we answered, rudely went on that he would throw out any iPad or phones that he found,” Siddharth wrote in his Instagram post on Thursday, December 29.Siddharth also said that when his mother was asked to remove coins from her purse, he had questioned the security personnels as to why she was asked to do so since the coins are visible in the scanner. The actor alleged that to this, the security personnel responded saying “In India, it is the rule that we must remove whatever they ask us to remove.”

He also alleged that the security personnel asked why someone in the family was carrying a medical syringe despite the fact that it was in a bag that was marked as medicines. In his post, Siddharth questioned why the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were asking for medical details of sensitive nature in an open area, without being mindful of their privacy. Siddharth concluded the post saying that he had spoken to a senior official later who recognised the former and told him that he is a fan. However, the actor pointed out that the security officials cannot speak rudely to other passengers. “It is a difficult and tiring job protecting any airport, nobody is denying that. This is also not the norm for airports or CISF and it is the first time ever that I have experienced it. It’s not the system that is broken. Maybe it comes down to individuals having a bad day and taking it out on others. It still does not make it OK!” the Maha Samudram actor wrote. the professional On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the Tamil movie Indian 2.