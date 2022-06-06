Actor Veera calls Ajith Kumar a 'very positive influence' on his life

Chennai, June 6 Actor Veera, who sparkled with his brilliant performance in the critically acclaimed film 'Rajathandhiram', has called fellow actor Ajith Kumar a 'very positive influence' on his life.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Veera, who is now working with Ajith on the latter's upcoming film that has been tentatively titled 'AK61' and that is being directed by H Vinoth, shared a picture of himself with the star and wrote, "It took me spending quite a few days with this man to realise that it takes a whole lot more than just good looks and being a gentleman to reach where he has.

"It's taken years of blood, sweat, respect, hardwork, drive, integrity and confidence, for this one man to become a phenomenon.

"Dearest AK Sir, if ever our paths don't cross again, I'd like to tell you that you have been a very positive influence in my life and in the days we spent together you did live and let me live.

"Wishing you the best in life always and that's just what you wish for everyone around you. Love you Sir! It's been an honour. Warmest regards."

The film, the first schedule of which was shot on grand sets erected in Chennai, is now in its second schedule, which is to be shot in Pune. The film has Manju Warrier as its female lead and is likely to hit screens for Deepavali this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor