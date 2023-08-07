Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana passes away in Bangkok during family vacation

In a shocking incident, Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana breathed her last on Monday in Bangkok. She reportedly suffered a massive heart attack while she was on a vacation in Bangkok.According to local media, Spandana was immediately rushed to a hospital on Monday morning, soon after she collapsed. After reaching the hospital, she was declared dead. The mortal remains of Spandana are likely to reach on Tuesday and final rites will be performed in Bengaluru. Raghavendra’s brother Sri Murali on Monday confirmed the death and said Spandana had been on vacation in Thailand’s capital city with her cousins. “She slept as usual but did not wake up. Family sources said she had low blood pressure, leading to the heart attack and death. A source in the industry said she was supposed to return to India on Monday and was scheduled to participate in a movie promotion. Daughter of retired police officer B K Shivaram, Spandana married Vijay in 2007. The couple has a son.

Vijay has worked as an actor and singer in the Kannada film industry for years, winning the 2016 Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Shivayogi Sri Puttayyajja. He won the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada and served as a judge in the reality show Dance Karnataka Dance.Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar paid condolences to the family. In an X post, Siddaramaiah wrote, “The news of the untimely death of famous Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana has come as a shock. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul. My condolences to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and BK Shivaram who are saddened by the loss of Spandana.”Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar also said that he met the couple a few days ago and expressed his grief about the unfortunate incident. He said, “I am deeply saddened to know that the wife of famous Kannada actor Shri Vijay Raghavendra, Mrs. Spandana Raghavendra, has passed away suddenly in Bangkok. Recently the couple met me and wished me well. I pray for Spandana's soul to rest in peace. My condolences to his family and friends.” Many prominent people from politics and Kannada film industry expressed shock on the demise of Spandana and paid their tributes.



