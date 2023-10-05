Actress Bobby Darling gets into physical fight with passenger inside Delhi Metro

Bigg Boss fame and popular film actress Bobby Darling recently made it into the headlines after indulging in an ugly spat with a fellow passenger inside the Delhi Metro train.CISF personnel can also be seen handling the situation and trying to stop the fight between the two. Sharing the video, one of the social media users wrote, “Kalesh b/w Bobby Darling and a Guy inside Delhi metro over little issue.” Netizens reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “Metro is the best place for entertainment.” The second one said, “Ye to Movie me aati thi na.”

The incident reportedly happened this week, however, the exact reason behind the brawl is not known yet. The actress has not issued any statement on the incident as of now.Bobby Darling is an Indian transgender actress and reality TV personality. She is also an active transgender activist and is often seen raising issues in the favour of trans artists in showbiz.She has spoken openly about her own journey as a transgender woman and has been involved in activism related to LGBTQ+ issues. She has also revealed on several occasions how her gender identity caused a rift in her family.Bobby Darling shot to fame with her roles in several Bollywood films, such as Ta Ra Rum Pum, Chalte Chalte, Page 3, Hasee Toh Phasee, and others. Not just that, be she had also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss.