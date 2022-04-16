Actress Chhavi Mittal diagnosed with breast cancer

Chhavi Mittal has revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress and mother of two, took to Instagram to inform her social media family. This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer. Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different.

A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today. And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference.” Popularly known for TV shows like Krishnadasi, 3 Bahuraaniya, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, and more, Chhavi and her husband Mohit Hussein co-own a digital production company. She, along with many other TV celebs, produces and acts in digital series.