Actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Dabar welcome baby boy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their baby boy on Thursday (May 11). The couple made the announcement in a joint Instagram post which read, "It's a boy. Assalaaualaikum Beautiful world, says our bundle of joy, Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happens truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents- Zaid and Gauahar.

Last month, Zaid and his family hosted a baby shower for Gauahar. The joyous event was graced by parents-to-be Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar who matched the energy of the decorated venue with their bright outfits. While Zaid wore a casual button down, he made his presence felt with its striped pattern in blue green and orange. The white pants offset the bright choice.Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 in 2020. They had been engaged since November of the same year. Gauhar announced the couple's pregnancy in December of last year.