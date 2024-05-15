Actress Hina Khan Talks About Challenges of Working During Menstrual Cycles, Referring to It as Complete Madness

Television actress Hina Khan who is popularly known for her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus longest running show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai'. She was also a finalist of Bigg Boss season 13. After this show her Carrer took upward graph. Her movie 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is out in theatres and already creating a stir because of the perfect comedy element the film offers and the strong message it sends to the audience. Hina who is pretty vocal about public issues, recently opened up about her hectic schedule and the filming during periods.

Hina Khan posted a story on her official Instagram account and wrote, "Tell us a big no-no during periods! "I wish I had an option of not shooting on the first two days..not exaggerating. But imagine shooting outdoors, in almost 40 degrees, with bad period cramps, mood swings, dehydration, heat rashes, discomfort, low BP, shooting chase sequences with involve a lot of running around in the sun, it's madness."

Through 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' movie Hina Khan made her debut in Punjabi film industry. Hina Khan is playing the role of Gippy Grewal's wife and Shinda's Grewal's mother in the film, Hina's performance has been liked by the audience.