Actress Konkona Sensharma reveals her biggest fear and says her son helps her to get out it

Konkona Sensharma tied the knot with actor Ranvir Shorey in 2010 but got separated in 2015, and the ex-couple got divorced last year. Both have a child together named Haroon, in the recent conversation of celebrity round table the actress Konkona spoke about her fear and how her son helps her to get out of it, the actress quoted "I have a couple of fears, one is, of course, like big chunky Hindi dialogues. That's my biggest fear. I'm just ratoing (learn by heart) from like days and weeks in advance. Getting my son to help me now, which is great. But that's my biggest fear. Sometimes if I find in the script level I've very lengthy monologues then I say 'No'. I say, 'I can't do'. I don't like the thing that one character is explaining everything. I don't want to explain the whole movie, don't do it through me. The script should be better."

She further added "I don't want to learn long Hindi lines. I find it scary with the gender and things like that and everything in sync. And the other thing I don't like at all is...sometimes if you have to look at the lens and the camera is here (close to the face) and you have to look into the lens, that's really weird."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Konkona will be soon seen in Kuttey alongside Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Tabu.