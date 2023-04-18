Actress Mahie Gill secretly marries boyfriend Ravi Kesar

Actress Mahie Gill has tied the knot with boyfriend Ravi Kesar. For the unaware, Mahie shared screen space with her husband Ravi Kesar in 2019 seres, Fixerr. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress confirmed being married to Ravi. Mahie and Ravi have reportedly been in a relationship for over a decade. The actress revealed her relationship status when she said that she was married to Ravi.

The actress also previously shared her take on marriage and revealed that she never understood why she needed to get married. "One can have a family and kids even without a marriage," she had said, but added that the institution of marriage was a 'beautiful thing'. Mahie Gill is best known for her work in Bollywood films like Dev D, Dabangg, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Durgamati and more